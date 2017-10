Helen Christine Sparkman, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown handled the arrangments. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Hester of Elizabethtown; one son, Edward “Eddie” Sparkman of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church or Bladen We Care.

