Helen Louise Wright Carroll, 86, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late Anna Louise Wilkes Wright and Robert Burns Wright Sr. and the widow of Henry Fulton Carroll. She was also preceded in death by two children, Deborah Jean Worley and Robert Lewis Carroll.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with Rev. Thomas Fairfax officiating. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by one brother, Robert Wright of Dunn; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.