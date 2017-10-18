Henry Charles “Buddha” Brown, 52, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Zion Wall Freewill Baptist Church with Elder Wendell Gore officiating. Burial will be in Belvue Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother Aleese Brown; four daughters, Tara A. Keel, Lakisa K. Underwood, Heaven A. Underwood, Treyhanna Sinkler-Owens; three sons, Jarqueze D. Underwood, Devontae L. Brown, Takimeyon J. Underwood; and three sisters Mary Lilly Hardie, Evelyn Brisbon and Emilly Williams.
