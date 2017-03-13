Mr. Henry Martin, 91, died Friday, March 10, 2017 in an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 21, 1925 in Horry County, S.C. the son of the late Harvey D. Martin and Lizzie Dix Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, the late Hazel Patterson Martin. He was also preceded by a brother, Coy Martin.

Mr. Martin owned and operated five Napa Auto Parts Stores until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of Western Prong Baptist Church where he served in numerous positions.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Peacock Funeral Home. His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Western Prong Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by one son, Andy C. Martin and wife, Jennifer, of Whiteville; one daughter, Lisa M. Reid and husband, J.B. of Reidsville; and four grandchildren, Allison Martin, Josh David, Bryan Reid and Kayla Reid.

Memorials may be made to Western Prong Baptist Church Building Fund, 167 Peacock Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

