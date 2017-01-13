Mr. Herman Joel Sasser, 95, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at his home.

Herman was a son of the late Jabe and Elveanie Simmons Sasser born Feb. 2, 1921 in Nakina. He was the devoted husband of 68 years to the late Juanita Hardwick Sasser.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Steve Frotton; grandson, Jimmy Jackson; and two brothers, Leo Sasser and Earlie Sasser.

He was a WWII Veteran that proudly served in the U.S. Army.



He retired after many years of service from JP Stevens, Incorporated. He was a charter member of the North Laurinburg Baptist Church. Herman enjoyed gardening, fishing but truly loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. Final rites will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at North Laurinburg Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Ed Pilarczyk. Burial, with military honors, will be in Hillside Memorial Park.

Surviving are his daughters, Shirley Frotton of Nakina, Brenda Bullard and husband, William, of Laurel Hill, Ann Jackson and husband, Jim, of Stamford, Conn.; one brother, Elbert Sasser of Elizabethtown; two sisters, LaRue Stocks of Tabor City, Ruth Hahn of Virginia; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorial donations are requested to be given in his memory to North Laurinburg Baptist Church, 517 Lee’s Mill Road, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352.