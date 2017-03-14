Herman Shipman, 80, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was the son of the late Acie Shipman and Pearl George Shipman.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 in the chapel of Peoples Funeral Home in Whiteville with Dr. Carlos Shipman officiating. Viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 one hour prior to and following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the George Cemetery.

Surviving are two daughters, Dorothy Penelope Shipman and Otovia Shipman, both of Largo, Md.; one son, Lee Marvin Murchison of Elizabethtown; and one sister, Jacqueline Shipman of Paterson, N.J.

Friends may visit the family at 2223 Red Store Road, Whiteville.