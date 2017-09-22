Horace Winfred Butler, 96, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille B. Butler; one son, James Winfred Butler; and one daughter, Daisy Norris.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Lynda Brisson, 57 Hershey Street inDublin. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynda Gray Brisson of Dublin and Wanda Lewis of Clarkton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice, 333 Jefferson Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or the charity of your choice.
Horace Winfred Butler
