Horace Winfred Butler

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 1 hour ago

Horace Winfred Butler, 96, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille B. Butler; one son, James Winfred Butler; and one daughter, Daisy Norris.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Lynda Brisson, 57 Hershey Street inDublin. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynda Gray Brisson of Dublin and Wanda Lewis of Clarkton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice, 333 Jefferson Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or the charity of your choice.