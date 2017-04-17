Houston Cain, 71, of the Iron Hill community, died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at his residence.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Little Iron Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the chapel of Westside Funeral Home. There will be viewing after the service. Burial will be in the Stephen-Wright Cemetery.

He is survived by one daughter, Tamika Gore; one son, Willie McKvain; one brother, Fredrick Stephens of Lumberton; and three sisters, Lora Williams, Ella Stephens and Juanita Smith, all of Tabor City.