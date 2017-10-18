Howard Jessup, 84, died Sunday, Oct 15, at Poplar Heights Health and Rehab Center. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Full Gospel Christian Church of Deliverance, 915 Richardson Street, Elizabethtown, with Bishop Rudolph Powell. Burial will be in Martin Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Saturday following the service at the church. Surviving are one sister, Dorothy Riggins of Elizabethtown; and two brothers, Earl Jessup of Elizabethtown and Henry Jessup of Aberdeen, Md. Friends may visit the family at 2531 N.C. Hwy. 242, Elizabethtown.

