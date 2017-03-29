Howard Lofton Cox Sr., 92, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Menta Butler and Howard S. Cox.

He was a veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy.



He was a member of Old Zion Wesleyan Church.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Old Zion Wesleyan Church with Revs. Billy Roy and The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Sam McCleary officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

He leaves to cherish his wife of 71 years, Regina B. Cox of the home; one son, Howard Lofton Cox Jr. and his wife, Judy F. Cox, of Tabor City; one grandson, Howard LeDrew Cox and his wife, Sylvia Cox; one granddaughter, Raquel Cox Kermon and her husband, Dan Kermon; and four great-grandchildren, Halley Cox, Dylan Kermon, Andrew Cox and Ethan Cox.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

www.worthingtonfuneralhome.com.