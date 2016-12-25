Howard Owen Troy, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Love Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1763 Millie-Christine Road, Whiteville, with Rev. Cleveland Simmons officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Saturday, Dec. 31 following the service at the church. Burial will be in Welches Creek Cemetery.

Surviving are his daughters, Terrina R. Jones of Elizabethtown and April M. McKoy of Whiteville; sisters, Betty Baldwin and Gracie George, both of Whiteville and Grace Cohen of New York; and two brothers, James E. Troy of Whiteville and James Allen Troy of Virginia.

Friends may visit the family at 1036 Millie-Christine Road, Whiteville.