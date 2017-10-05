Hugh Wesley Shipman, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born Feb. 19, 1926. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at New Prong Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 2105 Peacock Road. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Missionary Association Building, 600 Pine Log Road with Elder K.T. McGeachy officiating. Burial will be in the George Cemetery in Whiteville. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah Y. Shipman Williams; one brother, Deacon Bobby O. Shipman; one sister, Johnsie Mae Locke; and two grandchildren.

