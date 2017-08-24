Ida V. Ladson died Saturday, Aug. 19 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Mt. Horeb AME Church. Viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel and Sunday, Aug. 27 following the service at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Peggy McClelland of Jacksonville, Fla., Dianthe Williamson of Chadbourn, Vivian Johnson of Bladensburg, Md.; one sister, Florence McCormick of Washington, D.C.; and two brothers, James McCormick and Ronnie Smith, both of Evergreen.

Friends may visit the family at the home of Dianthe Williamson, 202 W. Smith Street in Chadbourn.