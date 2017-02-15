Ila V Fipps, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Jan. 20, 1934 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Numpy A. and Sessie Magnolia Fowler Fipps.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
She is survived by three sisters, Winetta Fipps Martin of Fuquay Varina, Frances “Patsy” Merritt and Marilyn Jo Fipps, both of Tabor City; and one brother, James Ted Fipps of Maryville, Tenn.
