Ines Bergamasco Ellis, 92, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at her home with her family at her side. She was a native of Italy and the daughter of the late Valentino and Palmira Fontini Bergamasco.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Riegelwood with Father Gregorio Fernando Melendez officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Interment will be in the Ellis Family Cemetery in Riegelwood.Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Monroe Ellis of the home; two sons, Johnny Ellis and Bobby Ray Ellis, both of Riegelwood; two daughters, Rosa E. Atwood and Margaret E. Carroll, both of Riegelwood; one brother, Adelmo Bergamasco of Italy; sisters, Teresine “Zena” Bergamasco and Annunciata “Nuci” Bergamasco, both of Italy; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.