Inez Reaves White, 91, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Oct. 16, 1925 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Champ and Etta Norris Reaves. She was the widow of Leo White Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Kirby Reaves; and two sisters, Eula Mae Reaves and Latha Jacobs.

Inez was a member of Nakina Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Her family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Peacock Funeral Home. A funeral service is planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Nakina Pentecostal Holiness Church with Revs. Gerald Holleman and Roger Coffey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Leo White Jr. (Ann) of Whiteville, Doyce White (Sylvia), Ronnie White (Gail), and Darrell White, all of Nakina; grandchildren, Rodney White (Jennifer) of Greensboro, Angel Prince (Jimmy) and Brittany Worrell, both of Loris, S.C., Tracy White (Angela) of Whiteville, Ricky Martin (Sheila) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kim Reaves (Roger) and and Devin White, both of Nakina, JaLynne White of Rutherfordton; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

