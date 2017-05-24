Irene Jenette Davis Baker, 75, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at First Baptist Church, 521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro with Rev. Gregory Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Sunday, May 28 following the service at the church.
Surviving are two daughters, Ella Crumpler of Garner and Melissa Figueroa of Lexington, Ky.; and one sister, Ida Doris Haynes of Evergreen.
Irene Jenette Davis Baker
Irene Jenette Davis Baker, 75, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh.