Mrs. Iris Janet “Jan” Fowler, 80, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Born May 1, 1937 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Davis Jernigan and Macie Jewel Stevens Jernigan and the widow of Groover LaRue Fowler.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Fipps and Dixie Small.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy LaRue Fowler (Regina) and Marty Neil Fowler (Natalie), both of Tabor City; one brother, Jimmy Jernigan of Hampstead; and two grandchildren, Zachary LaRue Fowler and Kendall Fowler Benton.

