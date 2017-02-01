Irmalee Sweum King, 85, died peacefully in her sleep Jan. 20, 2017 surrounded by her family. Irmalee was born to Arthur Ervin Sweum and Miriam Eliza Richardson of Whiteville, Sept. 6, 1931.

She graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington, and married John Rufus King in 1949 at First Presbyterian Church, Wilmington. They journeyed to Richmond, Va., Charlotte, N.C., Lexington, Ky., Wadesboro, N.C., Norfolk, Va. and Williamsburg, Va. where her husband was pastor of Williamsburg’s First Presbyterian Church from 1970 to 1982.

In 1971, Irmalee began her career with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation as a tour guide. In her 38 years of service at CW, she hosted countless guests, school groups, celebrities, and world dignitaries. Irmalee’s favorite mode of transportation was her bicycle and there was nothing she loved more than to ride through the historic area, except for maybe her love of her favorite dessert, ice cream.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. 3rd Street, Wilmington, with a light reception following. Irmalee is to be buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 South Henry Street, Williamsburg, Va.

Irmalee is survived by one son, John King Jr., and his wife, Katherine; one daughter, Meredith Anne Meeks and her husband, Ronald; one sister, Miriam Marks; two brothers, Arthur Sweum and his wife, Linda, and William Robbins and his wife, Jeanne; three grandchildren, Ian, Ryan and Rachel King; two nephews, Michael Bradley Dale and Andy Sweum; and one niece, Elizabeth Marks Anstett.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Flowers are welcome or contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.