Jack Owens Perry, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his home. Born Aug. 28, 1928 in Belmont, he was the son of the late Everett Owens Florence Mae Clendening Perry and the widower of Jewell Mier Perry. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Lucy Perry.
No services will be held. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by one son, Edward Everett Perry of Nakina; and five step-grandchildren.
Jack Owens Perry
Jack Owens Perry, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his home. Born Aug. 28, 1928 in Belmont, he was the son of the late Everett Owens Florence Mae Clendening Perry and the widower of Jewell Mier Perry. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Lucy Perry.