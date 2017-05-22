Jacqueline Vaught-Hamer, 64, died Saturday, May 20, 2017 at her residence.
Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Fair Bluff with Rev. Jerry Ganus officiating. Burial will be in Butler Branch Cemetery in Fair Bluff.
She is survived by her husband, Dolroe Hamer; two daughters, Lorie H. Singletary and Lisa H. Gibbs; one son, Maurice Hamer; one brother, Larry Vaught; two sisters, Kathryn McQueen, Ovalina English; and six grandchildren.
Jacqueline Vaught-Hamer
Jacqueline Vaught-Hamer, 64, died Saturday, May 20, 2017 at her residence.