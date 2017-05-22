Jacqueline Vaught-Hamer

Limericks by Bob Aldrich When we say it’s once in a blue moon

We mean it won’t occur very soon.

February’s leap years

Have a day that appears

Even rarer than “ a day in June.”

When the Nina and Pinta first came

They achieved great discovery fame.

Now they’re Port City moored

By locals to be toured

Since our county bears their captain’s name

Ransom-ware is becoming world-wide.

To big cyber shakedowns, firms complied.

When encryption is made

Until ransom is paid

Their access to their files is denied.

