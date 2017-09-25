James Bartlett Monk, 71, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Gathel Nadine Wiggins Monk and Louis Boone Monk.

He was a veteran serving in the US Air Force.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Whiteville Church of Christ with Minister Philip Norwood officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Worthington Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Gail Smith Monk of the home; one daughter, Tiffany Monk Stewart of Raleigh; two brothers, Leon “Bunky” Monk and Dean Monk, both of Charleston, S.C.; and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the burial fund, c/o Worthington Funeral Home, P.O. Box 352, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.