James “Dalton” Coleman, 68, died Friday, April 7, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luna T. Coleman; Uncle David “Son” and Lillie Gray Coleman; and one infant brother.
He worked at Dupont and he enjoyed attending church.
The family received friends Sunday, April 9 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Anthony Hardin. Burial was in the Salem Church Cemetery in Clarkton.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Coleman of Clarkton; one son, Sonny Coleman of Clarkton; one sister, Betty Jean Callihan of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Liberty Hospice of Whiteville or First Assembly of God Church in Bladenboro.
James “Dalton” Coleman
James “Dalton” Coleman, 68, died Friday, April 7, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luna T. Coleman; Uncle David “Son” and Lillie Gray Coleman; and one infant brother.