James Early Cliff, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born Feb 10, 1933 the son of the late Willie Senior and Emma Lee Fowler Cliff. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jackie Ray Cliff; one daughter, Linda Faye Guyton; and three siblings, Clyde Cliff, David Cliff and Mary Ruth Hester.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Smith Cemetery near Ash with Rev. Randy Speight officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Clemmons Cliff of the home; five children, Jimmy Earl Cliff of the home, Edna McLamb, Christy Conner and Crystal Davis, all of Whiteville, Teresa Dove of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and 21 grand and great-grandchildren.