James Fredrick Townsend, 79, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born May 4, 1937 in Bladen County, the son of the late Oscar and Mary Pope Townsend.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



The family has planned a memorial service at noon Dec. 28 at Coastal Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by four sisters, Carrie P. Eggers of Jacksonville, Judy Pierce of Charlotte, Mary R. Blackwell of Tabor City, Shirley Harrelson of Leland; and one brother, David Townsend of Florence, S.C.