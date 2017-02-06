James Kenneth Meares, 72, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Meares; and a son, Richard Kenneth Meares.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Russ Meares of the home; one daughter, Sherry M. Gunter of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
James Kenneth Meares
