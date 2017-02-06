James Kenneth Meares

Limericks by Bob Aldrich The global cyber-war is in check.

We’ve safe-guarded social, fiscal and tech.

Geo-political

Still remains critical.

Our defense must survive that train wreck.

When the Falcons and Patriots meet

We’ll watch Brady and Ryan compete.

To win a Super Bowl,

Seasoned vets play their role

So New England is the team to beat.

The brash optimist tries to enthuse

With his range of positive views.

He has undoubting style

And a confident smile

(He has yet to read the morning news.)

