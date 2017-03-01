James Oston Moss Jr., 54, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at his residence. He was born Sept. 15, 1962 in Columbus County, the son of James Moss Sr. and Beatty Arp Moss.

He was owner/operator of Moss’ Body Shop. He was formerly employed by Screen Gems Studio and High Energy Rigging, both in Wilmington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents; three daughters, Sarah Loar and Brittany Moss Byrd, both of Tabor City, Katherine Moss of Whiteville; two sisters, Debra Moss Powell and Angela Moss Baldwin, both of Whiteville; one brother, Charles Darwin Moss of Whiteville; two grandchildren; and he was formerly married to Nancy Moss of Whiteville.