James Roland Priest, formerly of Delco, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. He was born May 26, 1947. James joins his loving wife, Eula Kitchen in the afterlife and the two of them will be forever remembered by all who loved them. He was a loving soul and friend to everyone he met.

He was the owner of James R. Priest Towing in Chesterfield, Va.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



A memorial will be held to celebrate the life and love of James and Eula at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the home of Brenda Stine, a life-long friend, at 9010 Belmont Road, Chesterfield, Va.

He is survived by his son, and daughter-in-law, James and Lori Priest of New Kent, Va.; his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Jimmy Malpass of Delco; his stepson, Jason Kitchen; his stepdaughter, Katina Kitchen James; and his loving grandchildren.