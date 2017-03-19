James Thomas Hall Sr., 85, died Friday, March 17, 2017 at his home. Born in Cocke County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Rubin Bartley Hall and Martha Maness Hall.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army.

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Whiteville.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at New Hope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 21 following the service at the church. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva S. Hall of the home; three sons, James Thomas Hall Jr. of Houston, Texas, Samuel Everett Hall of Liberty, David Wooster of Asheboro; four daughters, Sue Duval of Oregon, Janet Lee Knox of California, Martha Deloatch of Greensboro, Margie Hall of Raleigh; one stepdaughter, Daphne Duncan of Whiteville; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church 252 Rough & Ready Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

Guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.