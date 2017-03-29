Mr. James Winston Cox, 73, of the Sandy Plain community, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, S.C. Born Jan. 8, 1944 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late James Hazelden Cox and Bertha Leigh Milligan Cox. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Muriel Cox and Carol Knight.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Sandy Plain Baptist Church. Burial will be in Norris Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Willa Mae Sellers Cox of Tabor City; one daughter, Angela Cox Harrelson and husband, Shane, of Elizabethtown; one son, James Winston “Jamie” Cox II and wife, Alina, of Conway, S.C.; one sister, Patricia Brown of Kernersville; and three grandchildren, William Harrelson, Tyler Harrelson and Abby Cox.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.