Major-Dr. James Wood Hunt Jr., 81, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, S.C. He was the son of the late James Wood Hunt Sr. and Thelma McPherson Hunt. He was born in Norfolk, Va., and retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.



He worked for the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, served as a Resident Dean for The Tidewater Area of Golden Gate University in Norfolk, Va. and later worked for Progress energy as their Degree Program Administrator, retiring in 2005. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 16 at First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with Pastor Bruce Crawford officiating with a graveside service in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Penny S. Hunt of the home; three sons, James Wood “Jim” Hunt III of Port St. Lucie, William Fuller “Bill” Hunt of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., John McPherson Hunt of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two daughters, Mary Jane Hunt of Bethesda, Md. and Mary Anne Hunt of Durham; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.