Jane Carol Babson Powell, 74, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Brunswick County, the daughter of the late Newman Babson and Myrlie Simmons Babson. She was the widow of the late Floyd Powell. She was also preceded in death by a son, Grant Powell; and two brothers, Bunny Babson and Norvan Babson.

She was a devoted member of Palmyra Baptist Church and an active member of the WMU. She formerly taught Sunday school.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Palmyra Baptist Church with Revs. John Roberson and Darryll Hester officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Becky Hawes and husband, Alex, of Nakina; three brothers, Harold Babson and wife, Jettie, of Nakina, Danny Babson and wife, Teresa, and Darious Babson and wife, Stella, both of Ash; two grandchildren, Hannah Hawes and Leah Hawes; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Babson of Nakina and Shirley Babson of Bolivia.

Memorials may be made to Palmyra Baptist Church Youth Fund, 12753 New Britton Hwy., Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

