Jane Ellen Cox Williamson, 80, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.She was the daughter of the late Troy Haynes and Lonnie Ann Lawson Cox and was also preceded in death by three siblings, James Cox, Hearl Cox and Pearline C. Britt.

She was a member of Boardman Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Final rites will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Clifton Jarvis officiating. The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2 in Boardman Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Cleveland Williamson Jr. of the home; four children, Randy P. Williamson, Paula J. Williamson and Teddy R. Williamson, all of Boardman and Penny Fields of Chadbourn; two siblings, Theda C. Coleman of Evergreen and Martin Cox of Lumberton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.