Janet Peterson Reynolds, 62, died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Cary Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Oct. 30, 1954 in Bell County, Ft. Hood Texas, the daughter of the late Donald B. Peterson and Patty J. Peterson. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Chapman; and one brother, Donald B. Peterson Jr.
The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Peace Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sunshine Rhodes of Cary; three brothers Michael Peterson of Kernersville, Jeff Peterson of Whiteville, Dennis Peterson of Goldsboro; two sisters, Donna Clifton of Whiteville and Edie Peterson-Cano of Raleigh; and one grandson.
