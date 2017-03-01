Janice Marie Leonard Patterson, 73, formerly of Chadbourn, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. She was the daughter of the late James Walter and Minnie Gertrude Milliken Leonard. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Robert “Bobby” Mills, Ethel L. Norris, Jessie Leonard and Carlton Leonard; and a granddaughter.

She was employed for many years at the Country Kitchen in Chadbourn and later at the Burger Box Restaurant also in Chadbourn.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Worthington Funeral Home with Revs. Jonathan Simmons and Daniel Hobbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, March 3 (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home in Chadbourn. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Morris A. Patterson of the home; two children, Pete Sellers of Ash and Donna Gail Springs of Columbia, S.C.; one brother, Billy Leonard of Chadbourn; one sister, Ruth Duncan of Chadbourn; and three grandchildren.