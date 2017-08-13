Janis Pigott King, 79, of Ocean Isle Beach and formerly of Whiteville, died Sunday, Aug. 13, surrounded by her family at her home at Gause Landing. She was the daughter of the late Elbert LeRoy Pigott and Allean Hickman Pigott. Born Nov. 8, 1937 in Conway, S.C., she grew up at Gause Landing in Ocean Isle Beach and graduated from Shallotte High School in 1956.

In 1960, she graduated from Flora Macdonald College with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Pembroke State University in 1977. After a 30 year tenure at Edgewood Elementary School, where she taught the third and fourth grades, she retired from Whiteville City Schools in 1990.

Janis was very happily married to her childhood sweetheart, Robert Lee (Bobby) King, until his death in 1989. She was member of Grace Episcopal Church including the Lutherans of Christ The King. Janis was a former member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority, the Town and Country Garden Club, the Whiteville Women’s Civic League and several bridge clubs before returning to Brunswick County to live near her children and sister.

Affectionately known as “Dah” to all who knew and loved her, she was an avid baseball fan who loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Whiteville Wolfpack. Her greatest love and pride were her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. Janis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her only niece, Lynette Adair Miller.

She is survived by her three children, Robert LeRoy (Robin) King and wife Von, Gina King Deans and husband, Scott, and John Malcolm King; her sister, Jean Pigott Miller; and grandchildren, Benjamin King Deans, Hannah Deans Tomlin (Michael), Joseph Hackney Deans, Christopher Scott Deans, Alexandria Lee King, John Coleman King, Luke Spivey King; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Adair Deans.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Whiteville. The family will receive friends following the service in the parish hall. There will be a private burial afterwards. McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.