Jason Lynn Lowrance, 38, formerly of Columbus County, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in Flynn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the residence of Les Bost, 3458 New Britton Hwy., Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

He is survived by his parents, John D. and Hilda Smith Lowrance of Register, Ga.; three siblings, Lynn Penny Seward (Jon) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Fonda Bost of Longs, S.C. and Les Bost (Debbie) of Whiteville; three nieces, Jessie, Krystal and Havin; and five nephews, T.J., Joseph, Willie, Layne and Harrison.