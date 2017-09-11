Jason Tony Efird, 77, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

He was the son of the late Essie Mae Bullard Efird and Therrell Vernon Efird.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Merlin Boone and Rev. Coy Long officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Mildred Ward Efird of the home; one son, Vernon Efird of Norfolk, Va.; one daughter, Denise Efird Branch (Kevin) of Clarkton; three sisters, Carolyn Efird Aldridge (Carl) and Sylvia Efird McBryde (Connie), both of Concord and Mary Efird Bullard of Kannapolis; three grandchildren, Adam Branch of Clarkton, Erin Scott (Andrew) of Supply and Shelly Nix (Michael) of Boardman; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Nix, Kenzie Nix and Austin Lanier.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9512 Red Hill Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.