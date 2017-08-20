Jeanie Marie Murray Eissens, 61, formerly of Chadbourn, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Genevieve Edmunds Murray and Joseph Paul Murray.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Donald Conway and Rev. Billy Rose officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, David Alan Eissens of the home; two sons, Christopher Alan Eissens of Raleigh and Gregory Paul Eissens of the home; two sisters, Margaret M. Walters (L.C.) and Paula Murray, both of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nephews, Carlus Walters of Durham and David Britt of Myrtle Beach, S.C.