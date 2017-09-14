Jennifer Sharon Collier, 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. She was born Jan. 31, 1947 in Columbus County to the late Thomas Franklin Collier Jr. and the late Hazel Powell Collier. She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Eric Bradford Orr.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. David Hawes officiating. Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 East 5th Street, Lumberton is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by two sisters, Dianna C. Holland and husband, Thomas, of Lumberton and Priscilla Orr and husband, Frank, of Richlands; four nieces and nephews, Kevin Lee Holland and wife, Isabelle, Brian Patrick Holland and wife, Lisa, Alexander C. Orr and wife, Melaney, and Miranda O. Frye and husband, Jody; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews, Kris, Ethan, Elijah, Evan, Marissa, Jacob, Cody, Gabrielle, Alex Jr., Blaine, Harrison, Keegan, and Emma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

