Jerry Lane Watkins, 74, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville surrounded by his family.

He was born May 31, 1943 to late John Daniel “Pete” and Lucy Mae Gooden Watkins. Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Watkins.

Jerry married Rosia Marlyn Nobles Watkins June 28, 1968 of Fair Bluff. Jerry graduated from Chadbourn High School and attended Southeastern Community College where he received his mechanical certifications. For the next 28 years he was employed by Ithica Textiles and later by Loris Manufacturing and Outer Banks.

He was a member of Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Donald Conway officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

In addition to his wife of 49 years, he leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Jerri Ann Watkins Gerald (Kyle Cox) of Whiteville and Kimberly Watkins Thigpen (Matthew) of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Peyton Gerald, Blake Gerald, Landon Thigpen and Hunter Thigpen; and a beloved niece, Sharon Brown Smith of Lumberton.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.