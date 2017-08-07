Jerry Lionel Ward, 57, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Chruch with Rev. Tyrone Watson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Johnson Ward; three children, Whitney Ward, Lazaner Ward, Jerry Lionel Ward Jr.; three brothers, Walter Ward, Shelton Ray Ward, George Ward; and three sisters, Vivian Diane Garner, Phyllisteen Brown, Denise Ward.
The family will receive friends at the home at 5214 Andrew Jackson Road, SW, Chadbourn
