Jesse Raymond Singletary, 84, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital. Born Jan. 7, 1932 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Jessie Alton and Ruth Ward Singletary. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Charles Edward Singletary.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City.

He is survived by three brothers, Paul Singletary and Robert Singletary, both of York, S.C., Weldon Singletary of Whiteville; and three sisters, Reba Faye Smith and Lois Small, both of Whiteville and Mildred Harper of Tabor City.