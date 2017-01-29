Mrs. Jewell Gray Benton Watkins, 89, formerly of Whiteville and California, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. She was born Dec. 15, 1927 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late S.T. Benton and Denzil Stevens Benton. She was the widow of William B. Watkins Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, George and Paul Benton; and a brother-in-law, Gene White.

Jewell graduated from Ventura Junior College and received a degree in archaeology.

A graveside service is planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Columbus Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Stallsworth officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 1 one hour prior to the service at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville.

She is survived by one daughter, Dr. Julia Anne Watkins of Hiawassee, Ga.; one sister, Ann Benton White of Whiteville; three nieces, Rosemary Kaveh, Cindy Byrd and husband, Russell, and Gena White; and several great nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 3220 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.

