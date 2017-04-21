Jimmie Brownie White, 69, died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was born Aug. 27, 1947 in Columbus County, the son of Henry Brownie White Jr. and Stella Lorene Talbott White.

A talented painter of nature, Jimmy shared numerous paintings with family and friends.. He found peace and solitude while painting. He was also an avid dirt track race fan, creating great memories with his family. He and his sister, Nancy, shared their love of animals and together cared for a variety of animals including cats, peacocks, turkeys, ducks and chickens.

A private, family ceremony will be planned at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Preston White (Karen) of Whiteville; one brother, Jack White (Barbara) of Hallsboro; two sisters, Nancy Kelley of Wallace, Judy Cavenaugh (Jimmy) of Wallace; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Price and Natalie Price.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbus County Animal Shelter, 288 Legion Drive, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 1414 Physicians, Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.

