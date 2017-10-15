Jimmy Wade Stanley, 70, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Delma Lois Wright Stanley and John Alton Stanley and was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Stanley (infant).

He was employed by National Spinning in Whiteville for 32 years.

The family received friends Saturday, Oct. 14 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites were held Sunday, Oct. 15 at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Spivey officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Joyce Marie Smith Stanley of the home; one daughter, Karen Stanley Ward of Chadbourn; one son, Christopher Carl Smith of Clarendon; two siblings, Bobby Stanley (Brenda) and Peggy Sellers (Dale), both of Whiteville; and four grandchildren, Blake Smith, Garrett Smith, Kaylin Ward and Kinsey Ward.