Jimmy Wright Williamson, 74, of Cerro Gordo, died Thursday Sept. 28, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was born Aug. 15, 1943 in Columbus County, a son of the late Wright and Minnie Nance Williamson. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashleigh Walling.

His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Porter Swamp Baptist Church in Cerro Gordo, with the Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 2 one hour prior to the service at the church. Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is serving the family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Stone Williamson of the home; one son, Jordan Blaze Williamson of the home; two brothers, Wayne Williamson of Fair Bluff and Cecil Williamson of Cerro Gordo; and three sisters, Betty Treat of Indian Trail, Irene Ward of Chadbourn and Gayle Pierce of Hallsboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 202 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.