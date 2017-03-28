Jo Ann Dove Baldwin, 77, died Monday, March 27, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston Dove and Ila Hester Dove; one son, Joseph Mark Baldwin; and one sister, Hazel Dove Russ.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, March 31 at First Baptist Church of Bladenboro followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bert Young and Pastor Bob Wall officiating. Interment will take place Friday, March 31 prior to the service in Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

Surviving are her husband John Kelly Baldwin; two sons, John Allan Baldwin of Bladenboro, Tim Baldwin of Sanford; three sisters, Lola Dove Johnson of Bladenboro, Joyce Dove Ward of Clarkton and Linda Dove Bordeaux of Newport News, Va.; four grandchildren.

Memorial gifts will be appreciated by First Baptist Church.