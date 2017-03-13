Joan Bowen Long, 69, died Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Novant Health Brunswick. She was born Jan. 24, 1948 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Hezekiah Bowen and Amanda Smith Bowen.
The family is planning a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Campside Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ervin Etheridge officaiting. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, George Long Jr.; four sons, Jimmy Rowe Jr., Joe Dean Rowe and Buck Holeman Long, all of Whiteville, Johnny Rowe of Statesville; three sisters, Mabel Piver, Yvonnie McPherson and Doris Hart, all of Whiteville; one brother, Jack Bowen of Whiteville; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Joan Bowen Long
Joan Bowen Long, 69, died Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Novant Health Brunswick. She was born Jan. 24, 1948 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Hezekiah Bowen and Amanda Smith Bowen.