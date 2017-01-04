Joe Allen FormyDuval, 51, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Joe was born March 16, 1965 in Columbus County to the late Graham FormyDuval and Clara Mae Hickman FormyDuval. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Freddie FormyDuval.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Lake Waccamaw Baptist Church with Rev. Will Harris officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Family Life Center behind the church. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Road, Leland, N.C. 28451 is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janet Duncan FormyDuval of the home; one son, Joe Allen FormyDuval Jr. of the home; three sisters, Shirley FormyDuval, Gloria “Lou” Buffkin and Linda Pope, all of Hallsboro; and his beloved dog “Porkey.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. 910-383-3511.